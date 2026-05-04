Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu chief minister after TVK victory
Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay just made a big leap from movies to politics: his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, ending decades of DMK and AIADMK rule.
With this landslide victory, Vijay steps in as chief minister for the first time, and social media is buzzing with support from fellow stars.
Film stars congratulate Vijay and TVK
Rajinikanth called it a remarkable success and congratulated both Vijay and TVK for their historic performance.
Dhanush highlighted how much people rallied behind Vijay in his very first election.
Suriya, Chiranjeevi, and Kamal Haasan also sent their wishes.