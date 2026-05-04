Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu chief minister after TVK victory Entertainment May 04, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay just made a big leap from movies to politics: his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, ending decades of DMK and AIADMK rule.

With this landslide victory, Vijay steps in as chief minister for the first time, and social media is buzzing with support from fellow stars.