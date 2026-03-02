Vijay Deverakonda announces scholarships for students in Telangana
Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda just announced scholarships for 9th and 10th graders across 44 government schools in Achampet, Telangana, through his charitable trust.
Sharing the news at a ceremony in his hometown Thummanapeta, he also said he plans to visit the area more often.
Rashmika, Anand, and Madhavi's presence added to the event
Vijay's mom Madhavi was clearly proud, and both his wife Rashmika Mandanna and brother Anand showed their support too—villagers even cheered during the announcement.
Plus, Vijay and Rashmika are throwing an invite-only wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4, with film stars from the film fraternity attending and invitations extended to political leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.