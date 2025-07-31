Next Article
Vijay Deverakonda meets Pawan Kalyan before 'Kingdom' release
Just before his new movie Kingdom hit theaters on July 31, Vijay Deverakonda and his team visited Pawan Kalyan on the sets of Ustaad Bhagat Singh.
Deverakonda posted a cheerful photo with Kalyan on Instagram, appreciating the warm welcome—even though Kalyan joked about liking his alone time.
Deverakonda's big day and Kalyan's upcoming movie
Deverakonda shared that he had a long chat with Kalyan and thanked him for "all the love and blessings."
Kingdom is a spy thriller set in a fictional, war-torn Sri Lanka, starring Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev.
Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan just wrapped filming Ustaad Bhagat Singh—one of Tollywood's most awaited movies this year.