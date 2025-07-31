Vijay Deverakonda meets Pawan Kalyan before 'Kingdom' release

Deverakonda's big day and Kalyan's upcoming movie

Deverakonda shared that he had a long chat with Kalyan and thanked him for "all the love and blessings."

Kingdom is a spy thriller set in a fictional, war-torn Sri Lanka, starring Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan just wrapped filming Ustaad Bhagat Singh—one of Tollywood's most awaited movies this year.