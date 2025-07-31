Ajith Kumar adds BMW S1000RR superbike to his collection
South Indian superstar Ajith Kumar, famous for his love of bikes, just added the BMW S1000RR to his collection.
He was recently spotted taking the Light White Uni/M Motorsport variant out for a spin.
With M Carbon wheels and footrests, this superbike is built for speed and sharp handling—quite a shift from his earlier adventure-focused BMW R1200GS.
The bike packs a powerful 999cc engine
The new S1000RR launched at the Bharat Mobility Expo and is priced at ₹21.10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
It packs a punch with its 999cc engine delivering 206.5hp, five riding modes, launch control, traction control, hill start assist, and a crisp 6.5-inch digital display—all wrapped up in an aerodynamic design that hits 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds.
Ajith's passion for bikes is evident in his garage
Ajith's garage shows off his passion for all kinds of rides—from endurance touring on the R1200GS to racing thrills with the S1000RR.
Whether on screen or off, he's often seen living out his love for motorcycles—proving it's more than just a hobby for him.