Box office collection: 'Saiyaara' earns ₹7 crore on Day 13
Saiyaara, the romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri, is still going strong at the box office. With newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda leading, the film has earned ₹273.50 crore in India as of October 25, 2023.
Audiences are loving its fresh take on romance—on Day 13 alone, it pulled in ₹7 crore, bringing it just shy of that big ₹275 crore mark.
'Saiyaara' crosses ₹400 crore mark globally
Saiyaara's earnings have had their ups and downs this week: a high of ₹30 crore on Sunday dropped to ₹9.25 crore Monday, then bounced a bit before landing at ₹7 crore Wednesday.
The film's Hindi shows averaged about 14.5% occupancy (with night shows peaking a bit higher), showing steady interest.
On top of that, Saiyaara has crossed an impressive ₹400 crore worldwide—pretty remarkable for two debut actors!