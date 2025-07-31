Box office collection: 'Saiyaara' earns ₹7 crore on Day 13 Entertainment Jul 31, 2025

Saiyaara, the romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri, is still going strong at the box office. With newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda leading, the film has earned ₹273.50 crore in India as of October 25, 2023.

Audiences are loving its fresh take on romance—on Day 13 alone, it pulled in ₹7 crore, bringing it just shy of that big ₹275 crore mark.