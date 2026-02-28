'Ranabaali' team releases special song, wishes newlyweds Rashmika-Vijay

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna , who recently got married in Udaipur , have received a special surprise from the makers of their upcoming movie Ranabaali. The first song from the movie, titled Endhayya Saami (O Mere Saajan in Hindi), was released as a tribute to the couple's new journey together. The music video depicts their characters' evolution from strangers to lovers.

Song details Song captures the essence of characters' journey The music video for Endhayya Saami shows the characters played by Deverakonda and Mandanna entering their home after their wedding. The song is composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Shweta Mohan and Ajay Gogavale. The lyrics were penned by Saraswatiputra Ramajogayya Sastry. The caption on the video read, "Happy Married Life, Vijay & Rashmika."

Twitter Post 'Celebrating their love with this special surprise' Our RANABAALI and JAYAMMA ✨

Together, forever ❤️



Celebrating their love with this special surprise 🫶

▶️ https://t.co/ZZTcMpUNOA#EndhayyaSaami – Telugu#YedhayyaSaami – Tamil#EntheKannaala – Malayalam#EnayyaSaami - Kannada#OMereSaajan - Hindi#Ranabaali Grand release… pic.twitter.com/QtSr0ydBKV — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) February 28, 2026

Advertisement

Film information 'Ranabaali' is 3rd collaboration between Deverakonda, Mandanna Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a period drama. The film marks the third collaboration between the two actors after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The movie also features Arnold Vosloo, Geoffrey Giuliano, Benedict Garrett, Luke McGibney, Jason Shah, Vladimir Angelove, Zachary Coffin, and Artur Sorokin in supporting roles.

Advertisement