'Wasn't allowed water': Vijay Deverakonda recalls intense regime for 'Liger'
What's the story
Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently opened up about his extreme physical transformation for the 2022 film Liger. In a conversation with Sudhir Srinivasan, he revealed that he was on a very low water intake during the shoot. "In the last 10 hours before the shoot, you're not drinking water. You're just licking an ice cube," he said.
Water intake
'I was sleeping thinking of water'
Deverakonda started with a daily water intake of four to six liters, which was gradually reduced.
"Every second, from the time I was drinking 300ml of water a day, every minute you're just like: water, water, water."
"When I was licking that ice cube and was not allowed water, I was sleeping thinking of water."
Post-shoot craving
He craved chilled coconut water after the shoot
After the shoot, Deverakonda craved chilled coconut water.
"I told them, I want coconut water, get four liters of it. I didn't want food, I just wanted chilled coconut water," he said.
The extreme deprivation took a toll on him as he constantly thought about water and couldn't function properly without it.
New project
Deverakonda on his upcoming film 'Ranabaali'
Deverakonda recalled this incident while promoting his upcoming film Ranabaali.
The movie is set during the Madras Famine of 1876-78.
"They used to call it the Madras Famine because everywhere you went, people's ribs and chests were popping out because their stomachs had just shrunk from starvation," he said.
The film releases on October 16 and also stars Rashmika Mandanna.