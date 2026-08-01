Vijay films reach ₹1,800cr since pandemic now leaves for politics
Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay has hit a huge milestone: his movies have pulled in over ₹1,800 crore worldwide since the pandemic. The latest boost came from Jana Nayagan, which dropped just nine days ago and already added a big chunk to his total.
Vijay has stepped away from films to focus on full-time politics after his party's landmark win in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
'Leo' ₹606.42cr tops Vijay run
Vijay's box office run started with Beast (₹218.69 crore), followed by Varisu (₹299.2 crore).
Leo, his team-up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, set records with ₹606.42 crore and became one of Tamil cinema's top earners.
The Greatest Of All Time brought in another ₹458.44 crore before Jana Nayagan joined the list, making this an epic send-off for his acting career.