Vijay marks 52nd birthday as Tamil Nadu chief minister

Suresh posts birthday tribute for Vijay

Having worked with Vijay in Bairavaa and Sarkar, Keerthy shared photos and wrote that "This year feels different." and added that he is "stepping into a new chapter of service and responsibility," and also wished "Happy birthday to Thalapathy, who lives forever in our hearts."

Meanwhile, Vijay's last film Jana Nayagan is still unreleased due to controversies, but he remains hugely popular among fans.