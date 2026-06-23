Vijay marks 52nd birthday as Tamil Nadu chief minister
Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay just turned 52, and this birthday is extra special. It's his first since becoming Tamil Nadu's chief minister after his party, TVK, swept the elections with 108 seats.
Actress Keerthy Suresh marked the occasion with a heartfelt social media post.
Suresh posts birthday tribute for Vijay
Having worked with Vijay in Bairavaa and Sarkar, Keerthy shared photos and wrote that "This year feels different." and added that he is "stepping into a new chapter of service and responsibility," and also wished "Happy birthday to Thalapathy, who lives forever in our hearts."
Meanwhile, Vijay's last film Jana Nayagan is still unreleased due to controversies, but he remains hugely popular among fans.