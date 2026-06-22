Vijay officially quits acting as Tamil Nadu chief minister
Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay, now Tamil Nadu chief minister, has officially stepped away from acting.
At an audio-launch promotional event in Malaysia for his song for H. Vinoth's Jana Nayagan, he shared that leaving movies was tough but felt right.
He wanted to give back to fans who made his career possible. Their support meant everything to him, and he's hoping to repay that loyalty through public service.
Vijay thanks 90,000 at 'Jana Nayagan'
In front of around 90,000 people, including fans, in Malaysia, Vijay said, "I entered the cinema hoping to build a small sand house, but you gave me a palace."
He thanked his Jana Nayagan team and made it clear he wants to keep serving his supporters beyond cinema.
The film was set for January 2026 but is delayed due to certification issues.