Vijay officially quits acting as Tamil Nadu chief minister Entertainment Jun 22, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay, now Tamil Nadu chief minister, has officially stepped away from acting.

At an audio-launch promotional event in Malaysia for his song for H. Vinoth's Jana Nayagan, he shared that leaving movies was tough but felt right.

He wanted to give back to fans who made his career possible. Their support meant everything to him, and he's hoping to repay that loyalty through public service.