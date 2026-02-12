Vijay Raghavendra's 'Rakshasa' trailer out; release date locked

Trailer shows how fear grips the village

Blending crime and local mythology, "Rakshasa" dives into how superstition and fear shape a community when strange events unfold.

Directed by Suhan Prasad and co-written with Apoorva, it's also being called North Karnataka's first web series.

The cast includes Mayuri, Avinash, Malavika, Appanna, and Abhijith—and the trailer has already got people talking with its intense rural vibes.