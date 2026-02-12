Vijay Raghavendra's 'Rakshasa' trailer out; release date locked
Entertainment
Vijay Raghavendra is stepping into the world of web series with "Rakshasa," a psychological crime thriller streaming on ZEE5 Kannada from February 20, 2026.
The seven-episode show follows him as Sub-Inspector Hanmappa, investigating mysterious crocodile attacks near the Yellamma temple in North Karnataka.
Trailer shows how fear grips the village
Blending crime and local mythology, "Rakshasa" dives into how superstition and fear shape a community when strange events unfold.
Directed by Suhan Prasad and co-written with Apoorva, it's also being called North Karnataka's first web series.
The cast includes Mayuri, Avinash, Malavika, Appanna, and Abhijith—and the trailer has already got people talking with its intense rural vibes.