'Dancing till...': Rashmika-Vijay shine in dreamy 'sangeet' pics

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently celebrated their wedding festivities with a memorable sangeet ceremony. The event was filled with laughter, dance, and emotional moments as friends and family members took to the stage to perform for the couple. Sharing glimpses from the joyous night on social media on Tuesday, Deverakonda described it as an evening spent "laughing till we had tears."

Emotional evening 'The evening that was spent laughing till...' The Arjun Reddy actor shared a video on social media, where he is seen lifting Mandanna in a romantic dance moment. He also posted a photo of Mandanna blowing kisses to her family while he looked on with a smile. "The evening that was spent laughing till we had tears, dancing till the arches of our feet hurt...," Deverakonda wrote in his post.

Designer duo Mandanna, Deverakonda's 'sangeet' outfits The couple's sangeet outfits were designed by the renowned designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. The Liger actor expressed his gratitude to them, writing, "@falgunishanepeacock did witchcraft with the clothes, they brought out the dragons ;) I was in it till 4am (sic)." Mandanna wore an ivory lehenga with heavy embroidery while Deverakonda donned a royal blue sherwani with gold embroidery on the coat. The Thamma actor shared a few different glimpses from the night.

