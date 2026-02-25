Vijay-Rashmika's sangeet: When his mom welcomed her into family
Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's sangeet in Udaipur was all about celebration and sweet moments.
After the Virosh Premiere League cricket match, the night turned emotional when Vijay's mom would be gifting Rashmika family heirloom bangles—a warm gesture welcoming her into the family.
Couple's love story, engagement
Vijay and Rashmika met on Geetha Govindam's set, with chemistry that quickly sparked rumors.
They teamed up again for Dear Comrade (2019) and were seen together often.
They are set to get married on February 26, 2026.