Vijay-Rashmika's wedding: Two ceremonies, Anamika Khanna saree, 'Virosh' sangeet
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who first met while working on Geetha Govindam and later reunited on Dear Comrade, got married on February 26, 2026 at ITC Mementos, Udaipur.
Their big day celebrated both their roots with a Telugu ceremony in the morning and a Kodava one in the evening, making it a true blend of cultures.
First look as newlyweds and 1st public appearance together
Rashmika wore a rust silk saree with red-gold borders by Anamika Khanna, while Vijay chose an ivory dhoti and vermilion angavastram.
The celebrations kicked off early with sangeet, mehendi, haldi, a Japanese-themed dinner, pool volleyball matches, and even their own "Virosh Premier League" cricket game.
Fans have lovingly dubbed them "Virosh," and the couple made their first public appearance as newlyweds at Udaipur airport—Rashmika in red and Vijay in grey—greeting everyone with smiles.