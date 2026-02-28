Vijay-Rashmika's wedding: Two ceremonies, Anamika Khanna saree, 'Virosh' sangeet

First look as newlyweds and 1st public appearance together

Rashmika wore a rust silk saree with red-gold borders by Anamika Khanna, while Vijay chose an ivory dhoti and vermilion angavastram.

The celebrations kicked off early with sangeet, mehendi, haldi, a Japanese-themed dinner, pool volleyball matches, and even their own "Virosh Premier League" cricket game.

Fans have lovingly dubbed them "Virosh," and the couple made their first public appearance as newlyweds at Udaipur airport—Rashmika in red and Vijay in grey—greeting everyone with smiles.