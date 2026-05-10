Vijay's cousins hail his journey from superstar to CM

Tamil superstar Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, sparking a frenzy among his fans, friends, and family members. Shortly before the oath ceremony, Vijay's cousins, Keerthana Sundar and Pallavi Surendar, wrote an emotional public letter to him on Instagram. The sisters shared photos from different phases of Vijay's life and career and reflected on his political rise and its emotional significance.

Emotional tribute 'You came back stronger than ever' In their heartfelt note, Sundar and Surendar wrote, "You came back stronger than ever. Sharper in vision. Not for power. Not for noise. Only for us. Only for Tamil Nadu." They also emphasized that Vijay's political success was not just a personal victory but an emotional one for millions of people. The letter concluded with an affectionate message: "To the man loved by millions but always our Vijay Anna. With endless love. Your sisters - Keerthana Surendar & Pallavi Surendar."

Cousin brother's statement 'He will work toward welfare of...Tamil Nadu' Meanwhile, Vijay's cousin, actor Vikranth Santhosh, spoke to Zoom about the special day. He said, "Words aren't enough to say how proud we are of him as a family. We are elated about the love people have given him." "For the last 35 years, people have been showing so much love on him, and I am sure they will continue to do so. I am confident that he will work toward the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu."

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Father's reaction Vijay's parents are also overwhelmed with happiness Vijay's father, veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, also struggled to contain his emotions on Sunday. Speaking to the media, he said, "I am very happy. We are going to attend the function. I am going to enjoy that my son is going to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu." Vijay's mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, also got emotional at her son's momentous achievement.

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Twitter Post Here's a glimpse of Vijay's oath-taking ceremony #WATCH | Chennai: Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief C Joseph Vijay says, "This is a new beginning. A new era of real, secular, social justice starts now." pic.twitter.com/wUkjbEvRfp — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026