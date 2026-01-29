Vijay's father claims political motives behind 'Jana Nayagan' delay
What's the story
Filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, the father of actor and politician Vijay, has claimed that his son is facing political pressure following his entry into politics. He claimed that this pressure is coming from Dravidian parties. Addressing reporters on Wednesday, he said, "Dravidian parties have ruled Tamil Nadu for more than 60 years," adding that Vijay's political move has disturbed the state's entrenched political forces. He added, "Everyone knows why Jana Nayagan has not been released."
Political impact
Vijay's political entry sparked mass awareness, says Chandrasekhar
Chandrasekhar also claimed that Vijay's entry into politics has sparked widespread political awareness among the youth and women. He said the state government announced relief measures only after years of public hardship, citing its welfare schemes. He also attributed a popular sentiment to women voters: "We'll take cash benefits, but our vote is for Vijay."
Media freedom
Chandrasekhar questioned media freedom and warned against political pressure
The filmmaker also raised concerns about media freedom under the current regime, alleging the suppression of independent voices. He warned against using cinema as a tool for political pressure, saying, "Films should not be used to blackmail Vijay politically." Despite these challenges, Chandrasekhar claimed the actor is unfazed, adding, "Vijay is no longer just an actor. He is not worried about films."
Election advice
Vijay advised to contest elections independently, says Chandrasekhar
Chandrasekhar also revealed that people have been advising Vijay to contest elections independently instead of aligning with any political party. India Today reported that he criticized the Congress party for its decline due to repeated alliances, suggesting that it could regain relevance by backing Vijay.