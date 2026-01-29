Vijay's father claims political motives behind 'Jana Nayagan' delay

Filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, the father of actor and politician Vijay , has claimed that his son is facing political pressure following his entry into politics. He claimed that this pressure is coming from Dravidian parties. Addressing reporters on Wednesday, he said﻿, "Dravidian parties have ruled Tamil Nadu for more than 60 years," adding that Vijay's political move has disturbed the state's entrenched political forces. He added, "Everyone knows why Jana Nayagan has not been released."

Political impact Vijay's political entry sparked mass awareness, says Chandrasekhar Chandrasekhar also claimed that Vijay's entry into politics has sparked widespread political awareness among the youth and women. He said the state government announced relief measures only after years of public hardship, citing its welfare schemes. He also attributed a popular sentiment to women voters: "We'll take cash benefits, but our vote is for Vijay."

Media freedom Chandrasekhar questioned media freedom and warned against political pressure The filmmaker also raised concerns about media freedom under the current regime, alleging the suppression of independent voices. He warned against using cinema as a tool for political pressure, saying, "Films should not be used to blackmail Vijay politically." Despite these challenges, Chandrasekhar claimed the actor is unfazed, adding, "Vijay is no longer just an actor. He is not worried about films."

