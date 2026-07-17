Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' advance booking begins on strong note

Mohan Suprith of KVN Productions stated that despite the release being delayed by six months, the enthusiasm among fans is still high.

He revealed that 17,000 tickets have been sold in Karnataka alone, amounting to over ₹1 crore.

Distributor Karthik Ravivarma told Variety India, "The film may not register the numbers his last two films, Leo and GOAT, garnered on the first day."

"But the overall footfalls...toward its final run would be close to what the two movies had achieved."