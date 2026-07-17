Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' advance booking begins on strong note
What's the story
The advance booking for actor-turned-politician Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, has begun on a strong note. The film is set to release on July 23 and is expected to be released in around 7,000 screens across more than 30 countries. Despite being delayed by six months due to a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) hold-up, and with a leaked version of the movie circulating online as an additional obstacle, the excitement among fans remains undeterred.
Box office expectations
'The film may not register the numbers his last...'
Mohan Suprith of KVN Productions stated that despite the release being delayed by six months, the enthusiasm among fans is still high.
He revealed that 17,000 tickets have been sold in Karnataka alone, amounting to over ₹1 crore.
Distributor Karthik Ravivarma told Variety India, "The film may not register the numbers his last two films, Leo and GOAT, garnered on the first day."
"But the overall footfalls...toward its final run would be close to what the two movies had achieved."
Ticket sales surge
Bengaluru theaters sell out tickets for 6:00am screenings
The advance booking for Jana Nayagan has intensified in Bengaluru, with tickets for select shows being released quietly across a few theaters.
The film has been allotted a 6:00am first-day-first-show in Bengaluru, and the tickets for the early-morning screenings sold out within minutes of going live.
However, Victory Cinema has reportedly decided against screening Jana Nayagan due to a commercial dispute with the film's production house.
International release
Film set for release across 30 countries
Jana Nayagan is set for a release across 30 countries. Early estimates suggest that the film has already grossed over ₹4 crore in worldwide pre-sales.
The United Kingdom is currently leading the response in standalone pre-sales, according to distributor Ahimsa Entertainment.
In Canada, exhibitors have introduced a phased booking system where access is limited to VIP members for the first three days.
The film, directed by H Vinoth, also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju.