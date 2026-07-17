'Jana Nayagan': Vijay caps ticket prices at ₹190
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan, starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) C Joseph Vijay, is set to release on July 23. In a bid to avoid any controversies over ticket pricing, the makers have decided to keep the price of first-day tickets at a maximum of ₹190 in Tamil Nadu due to a government-approved cap. This is significantly lower than the usual prices for Vijay or Ajith Kumar films, which often go up to ₹1,000 per ticket for first-day screenings.
Price control
Makers to monitor ticket sales to avoid controversies
As per NDTV, Vijay's team has been instructed to keep a close eye on the sale and pricing of tickets for Jana Nayagan.
The actor-turned-politician does not want any controversies or perceptions of leniency in ticket sales, given that it is his film.
Reports suggest that theaters will be monitored to ensure they do not sell tickets above the government-approved price.
Booking surge
'Jana Nayagan' rakes in ₹4cr ahead of release
Despite the price control measures, advance ticket sales for Jana Nayagan have opened on a very strong note in overseas markets.
The film has reportedly crossed ₹4 crore in worldwide advance bookings as of Wednesday night, according to Sacnilk.
In India, Bengaluru was the first city to open ticket sales with 6:00am shows on July 23, nearly sold out on BookMyShow.
In its home state, the Tamil film will begin bookings on Sunday.
Northern release
'Jana Nayagan' to release in around 2,000 theaters in North
In North India, the film is set to release in around 1,500 to 2,000 theaters. The high demand for Vijay's film has led distributors to secure a wide theatrical release.
Pankaj Jaysinh, Director of Vibe Media Works and distributor, said that Jana Nayagan will benefit from a clear release window on July 24 with no major Hindi competition.
The film also stars Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, among others.