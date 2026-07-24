'No matter what happens...': Vijay fiercely supported 'Jana Nayagan' director
What's the story
Director H Vinoth recently opened up about the censor board controversy that delayed his film Jana Nayagan by six months. Speaking on the Rangaraj Pandey show, he revealed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) examining committee had initially no issues with the movie. However, things took a turn when additional cuts were requested, and a complaint letter arrived just as they were about to complete the process. The Vijay starrer was originally set for a January 9 release.
Timeline revealed
They applied early, received prompt reply
Vinoth revealed that they applied for certification 20 days before the planned Pongal release, instead of the usual 10. "We had kept a buffer period," he said, per The Indian Express.
The examining committee watched the film and responded quickly, suggesting cuts to reduce violence in order to grant a 'UA 16+' certificate.
Vinoth agreed and started making cuts immediately, which took an extra day due to heavy CGI work.
Complications arose
'The window to upload didn't open for us'
After making the initial cuts, the team requested more alterations. He complied and prepared the final version for upload.
"While doing all that, the window to upload didn't open for us," he said. When they reached out to the head office, something unexpected happened.
Instead of the upload portal opening, a complaint letter arrived and froze the entire certification process. "So, we put everything on hold."
Other films
'Parasakthi' also faced issues
Vinoth noted that another major release, Parasakthi, was also facing censor issues at the same time.
While Parasakthi received its certificate, Jana Nayagan remained stuck.
"Both movies have issues, but one movie got the censor certificate. Once it was granted, the news came out."
The makers filed a case in court, but Vinoth said it only made things worse as they were advised to not push it and just let it go.
Star's support
Vijay stood by me, revealed Vinoth
Vinoth revealed that throughout the ordeal, both actor Vijay and producer K Venkata Narayana were his biggest supporters.
He recalled Vijay saying, "No matter what happens, I'll stand by you till the end. Don't back down."
Despite the pressure, Vinoth admitted to being emotionally affected by the situation. "I was the one who got upset and cried. Apart from all that, those two were really tough."
Jana Nayagan finally released on Thursday after getting an 'A' certificate from CBFC.