Vijay's 'Theri' to return to theaters on January 15

In an exciting turn of events, the 2016 blockbuster Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay , will be re-released in theaters on January 15, 2026. The announcement was made by producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu on X (formerly Twitter) with a new poster for the film. This comes as Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, faces delays due to certification issues.

Milestone celebration 'Theri' re-release marks 10th anniversary of the film The re-release of Theri also marks the film's 10th anniversary. Directed by Atlee, it was one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2016. The film's return to cinemas is a fitting tribute to Vijay's illustrious career and a chance for fans to revisit one of his most celebrated performances. The film also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a key role.

Film's impact 'Theri' was a commercial success Theri was not just a commercial success but also an emotionally resonant film in Vijay's career. The narrative, which revolved around Vijay as DCP Vijaya Kumar, a former cop who returns to his violent past to protect his daughter, struck a chord with audiences. In 2024, Theri was remade in Hindi as Baby John. It starred Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff.