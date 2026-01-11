Vijay's 'Theri' to return to theaters on January 15
What's the story
In an exciting turn of events, the 2016 blockbuster Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay, will be re-released in theaters on January 15, 2026. The announcement was made by producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu on X (formerly Twitter) with a new poster for the film. This comes as Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, faces delays due to certification issues.
Milestone celebration
'Theri' re-release marks 10th anniversary of the film
The re-release of Theri also marks the film's 10th anniversary. Directed by Atlee, it was one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2016. The film's return to cinemas is a fitting tribute to Vijay's illustrious career and a chance for fans to revisit one of his most celebrated performances. The film also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a key role.
Film's impact
'Theri' was a commercial success
Theri was not just a commercial success but also an emotionally resonant film in Vijay's career. The narrative, which revolved around Vijay as DCP Vijaya Kumar, a former cop who returns to his violent past to protect his daughter, struck a chord with audiences. In 2024, Theri was remade in Hindi as Baby John. It starred Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff.
Career transition
Vijay's political career and 'Jana Nayagan' delays
As Vijay prepares to transition from acting to politics, Jana Nayagan holds significant importance for his fans. The film was initially scheduled for an October 2025 release but was first pushed to January 9, 2026, and has now been delayed again due to the makers' tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification. A new release date is expected later this month.