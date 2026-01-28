Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy bring silent comedy 'Gandhi Talks'
The trailer for "Gandhi Talks," a new silent black comedy starring Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy, just dropped.
Directed by Kishore Pandurang Belekar, the film lands in theaters January 30—right on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.
With music by AR Rahman and production from Zee Studios, it's got some serious creative power behind it.
Trailer dives into contrasting lives and history
The trailer gives us a peek at two very different worlds: Sethupathi plays Mahadev, juggling his sick mother's care with daily struggles (and even a bit of romance with neighbor Aditi Rao Hydari), while Swamy is Boseman, a construction tycoon facing personal loss.
There are also nods to history with images/appearances of Ambedkar, Gandhi, and Bhagat Singh.
Multilingual release and festival buzz
Besides Sethupathi and Swamy, Siddharth Jadhav is among the cast.
The film drops in five languages—Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Marathi.
As Sethupathi put it: "The screen doesn't talk. It makes you listen."