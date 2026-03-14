Vijay Sethupathi confirms 'Maharaja' sequel, shares script update
What's the story
Vijay Sethupathi's action thriller Maharaja (2024) was a massive success, grossing nearly ₹200 crore worldwide with a remarkable performance in China. Now, the sequel to the film has been confirmed. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Sethupathi revealed that director Nithilan Saminathan has finalized the script for Maharaja 2. "I am eagerly waiting to hear what he has written," he said.
Box office triumph
'Maharaja' became Sethupathi's biggest hit
Released in June 2024, Maharaja became a box office sensation, emerging as Sethupathi's biggest hit. In China, it earned over ₹90 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films there in recent years, according to Sacnilk. It also starred Anurag Kashyap and Mamta Mohandas. The success of the original film has set high expectations for its sequel.
Future endeavors
Other upcoming projects of Sethupathi
Apart from Maharaja 2, Sethupathi has several other projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Train, followed by Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road. He has also confirmed his cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 and is also reuniting with Mani Ratnam on an upcoming project.