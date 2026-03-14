Vijay Sethupathi confirms 'Maharaja' sequel, shares script update

Released in June 2024, Maharaja became a box office sensation, emerging as Sethupathi's biggest hit. In China, it earned over ₹90 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films there in recent years, according to Sacnilk. It also starred Anurag Kashyap and Mamta Mohandas. The success of the original film has set high expectations for its sequel.

Future endeavors

Other upcoming projects of Sethupathi

Apart from Maharaja 2, Sethupathi has several other projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Train, followed by Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road. He has also confirmed his cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 and is also reuniting with Mani Ratnam on an upcoming project.