Vijay Sethupathi confirms 'Maharaja' sequel
What's the story
Vijay Sethupathi has confirmed that Nithilan Saminathan's critically acclaimed film Maharaja will be getting a sequel. The news was revealed during the audio launch of his upcoming movie Baththa. He also expressed interest in being part of the Hollywood remake of Maharaja, which is rumored to star Matthew McConaughey.
Sequel insights
'Maharaja 2' story narrated to Sethupathi
Sethupathi lauded Saminathan as an "excellent director" with a great writing sense.
He shared that the director recently narrated the story of Maharaja 2 to him, calling it "so beautiful."
The actor added, "Initially, some people did not believe in Maharaja, but I always did. However, I didn't expect this."
Remake interest
Sethupathi excited for 'Maharaja' Hollywood remake
Sethupathi also shared his excitement about the Hollywood remake of Maharaja.
He said, "I recently called the producer and asked, sir, I have heard that it is being remade in Hollywood. Are the rumors true? I told him I'd act in it for free."
"Just give me a role in the film, and I'll go there. It gives me such a great surprise and a sense of happiness."
Remake confirmation
Producers confirm the news about 'Maharaja' remake
The producers of Maharaja recently confirmed the Hollywood remake on social media.
One of the film's producers, Sudhan Sundaram, revealed to TOI that the movie's success in China led an agency to approach them for the remake rights.
He also mentioned that an A-list star is lined up for the project, which will begin production next year.