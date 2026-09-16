Vijay Sethupathi's 'Maharaja' getting a Hollywood remake?
What's the story
Vijay Sethupathi's 2024 crime thriller Maharaja will be remade in Hollywood, reported the Times of India. One of the film's producers, Sudhan Sundaram, confirmed the news, revealing that the project was initiated after its successful run in China. "Following the success of the film in China, where the film did very well both at the box office and on OTT, we were approached by a Hollywood agency for the remake rights," he said.
Production details
Project likely to go on floors next year
Sundaram added that the Hollywood agency is currently working on setting up the project with a major star.
"They are now trying to set up the project with an A-list star. The film is likely to go on floors by next year," he said.
Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, Maharaja also stars Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in a negative role.
Casting speculation
Speculation around Matthew McConaughey starring in 'Maharaja' remake
There is speculation on social media that actor Matthew McConaughey may star in the Hollywood remake of Maharaja.
However, Sundaram clarified that details about the cast and studio will be disclosed by the agency.
"Maybe McConaughey is one of the stars they are talking to, but only the agency will be able to confirm," he said.
Film success
More about 'Maharaja'
Maharaja revolves around a barber who visits a police station to report a missing dustbin, and is known for its twist-filled script.
The film's unique story was well-received by audiences, contributing to its box office success in China.
It also won Sanchana Namidass, who plays Sethupathi's daughter, a National Award for Best Supporting Actress.