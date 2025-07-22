Next Article
Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' gets U/A certificate
Heads up, movie fans—Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen are teaming up in Thalaivan Thalaivii, hitting theaters worldwide on July 25.
Directed by Pandiraj, this family drama has a U/A rating and runs for just over two hours.
Film explores family relationships with a dash of patriotism
The film explores family relationships with a dash of patriotism. Sethupathi plays a parotta master, and you'll spot Yogi Babu and Baba Bhaskar in key roles too.
With its relatable themes and Pandiraj's signature emotional touch, this movie is being called a big moment in Sethupathi's career—and fans seem genuinely excited to see what he brings to the table.