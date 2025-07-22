Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' gets U/A certificate

Film explores family relationships with a dash of patriotism

Sethupathi plays a parotta master, and you'll spot Yogi Babu and Baba Bhaskar in key roles too.

With its relatable themes and Pandiraj's signature emotional touch, this movie is being called a big moment in Sethupathi's career—and fans seem genuinely excited to see what he brings to the table.