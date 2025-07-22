Ahaan Panday's 'Saiyaara' crosses ₹100cr in 4 days Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

Saiyaara, the new romantic drama starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is having a massive moment. Released on July 18, it's already crossed ₹100cr at the box office in just four days—a huge win for debutant Ahaan and director Mohit Suri.

The film follows aspiring singer Krish Kapoor and journalist Vaani Batra as they chase their dreams and each other.