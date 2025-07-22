Ahaan Panday's 'Saiyaara' crosses ₹100cr in 4 days
Saiyaara, the new romantic drama starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is having a massive moment. Released on July 18, it's already crossed ₹100cr at the box office in just four days—a huge win for debutant Ahaan and director Mohit Suri.
The film follows aspiring singer Krish Kapoor and journalist Vaani Batra as they chase their dreams and each other.
'Saiyaara' beats out Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Saiyaara opened with ₹25cr on day one, beating out recent hits like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Fans are loving the fresh story and strong performances.
Fun fact: Before filming, Ahaan Panday met Ed Sheeran during his India trip—Sheeran even signed Ahaan's guitar, which he used to prep for his role.
"Meeting Ed Sheeran is a dream come true," Ahaan shared, saying it inspired him big time.