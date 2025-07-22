'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer out—introduces new tribes, characters

Get ready for massive battles—this time, the story even heads beyond Pandora's atmosphere. Fan favorites like Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana , Sigourney Weaver , Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, and Edie Falco are all back. Mark your calendars: the movie hits theaters worldwide on December 19, 2025.

Will 'Fire and Ash' become a global phenomenon?

Fire and Ash is the third of five planned films in the franchise. The first two movies have already pulled in over $4 billion together.

If this one crosses $2 billion too, Avatar will become the only series with three films hitting that milestone.

Plus, it's dropping in six Indian languages—so it's definitely going global!

