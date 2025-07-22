'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer out—introduces new tribes, characters
The first look at James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is finally here, showing off wild new Na'vi tribes and some jaw-dropping visuals.
We meet Varang (Oona Chaplin), who leads the fierce Ash People—a tribe that rejects Pandora's spiritual ways.
The trailer also introduces the Wind Traders, cruising around in sky balloons, and the Fire People riding flame-winged beasts.
Check out the trailer here
Get ready for massive battles—this time, the story even heads beyond Pandora's atmosphere.
Fan favorites like Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, and Edie Falco are all back.
Mark your calendars: the movie hits theaters worldwide on December 19, 2025.
Will 'Fire and Ash' become a global phenomenon?
Fire and Ash is the third of five planned films in the franchise. The first two movies have already pulled in over $4 billion together.
If this one crosses $2 billion too, Avatar will become the only series with three films hitting that milestone.
Plus, it's dropping in six Indian languages—so it's definitely going global!
