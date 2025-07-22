Who is Ahaan Panday? Chunky Panday's nephew makes his Bollywood debut
Ahaan Panday—yes, Chunky Panday's nephew and Ananya Panday's cousin—is stepping into the spotlight with his debut in Yash Raj Films's Saiyaara.
Before acting, he studied at Oberoi International School and then dove deep into filmmaking at the University of Mumbai, learning everything from screenwriting to editing.
He even worked behind the scenes on movies like Freaky Ali and Rock On 2, plus Netflix's The Railway Men.
Ahaan comes from a family connected to Bollywood
Ahaan comes from a family pretty connected to Bollywood—his dad is businessman Chikki Panday, his mom Deanne is a fitness expert, and his siblings are Aviraj and Alanna.
Off-screen, he's reportedly dating model-actor Ananya Birla.
Saiyaara, directed by Abhishek Kapoor and also starring Tara Sutaria, hits theaters January 12, 2024—marking a fresh start for both Ahaan and the new wave of young talent in Bollywood.