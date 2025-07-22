Who is Ahaan Panday? Chunky Panday's nephew makes his Bollywood debut Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

Ahaan Panday—yes, Chunky Panday's nephew and Ananya Panday's cousin—is stepping into the spotlight with his debut in Yash Raj Films's Saiyaara.

Before acting, he studied at Oberoi International School and then dove deep into filmmaking at the University of Mumbai, learning everything from screenwriting to editing.

He even worked behind the scenes on movies like Freaky Ali and Rock On 2, plus Netflix's The Railway Men.