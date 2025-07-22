'Kantara Chapter 1' explores roots of Tulu Nadu culture Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

Rishab Shetty is back this October 2025 with "Kantara Chapter 1," a prequel that explores the roots of Karnataka's Tulu Nadu culture.

This time, the story goes deeper into the lives of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva—two deities central to Bhuta worship—giving fans a fresh look at their origins and spiritual significance.