Next Article
'Kantara Chapter 1' explores roots of Tulu Nadu culture
Rishab Shetty is back this October 2025 with "Kantara Chapter 1," a prequel that explores the roots of Karnataka's Tulu Nadu culture.
This time, the story goes deeper into the lives of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva—two deities central to Bhuta worship—giving fans a fresh look at their origins and spiritual significance.
Rishab Shetty's salary for 'Kantara Chapter 1' revealed
Shetty's pay for this project jumped to ₹100 crore (a 25% hike), plus he's getting a share of the profits and a hefty ₹50 crore advance.
After the original "Kantara" wowed audiences, it's clear there's a lot riding on this ambitious new chapter.