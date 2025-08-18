Vijay Sethupathi-Nithya Menen's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' heads to OTT

Box office collection and cast of the film

Even with mixed reviews at first, "Thalaivan Thalaivii" pulled in over ₹75 crore worldwide—a win for the cast's star power.

This movie also reunites Sethupathi and Menen after their 2022 project "19(1)(a)," with Yogi Babu and others joining the fun.

With its digital release, expect more people to catch the laughs (and maybe a few tears) from home.