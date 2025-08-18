Next Article
Vijay Sethupathi-Nithya Menen's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' heads to OTT
Get ready to stream "Thalaivan Thalaivii"—the Tamil rom-com starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen—when it lands on Amazon Prime Video this August 22.
The film, which first hit theaters on July 25, follows Agasaveeran and Perarasi as they navigate marriage, food obsessions, and the ups and downs that come with both.
Box office collection and cast of the film
Even with mixed reviews at first, "Thalaivan Thalaivii" pulled in over ₹75 crore worldwide—a win for the cast's star power.
This movie also reunites Sethupathi and Menen after their 2022 project "19(1)(a)," with Yogi Babu and others joining the fun.
With its digital release, expect more people to catch the laughs (and maybe a few tears) from home.