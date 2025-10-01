Next Article
Vijay Sethupathi's 'Bigg Boss Tamil 9' premiere date is here
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Tamil is back for its ninth season, with Vijay Sethupathi returning as host.
The new season kicks off October 5, 2025, airing at 6pm on Vijay TV and streaming online.
Expect over three months packed with drama, emotions, and fierce rivalries inside the house.
Eighteen contestants to enter the house
Eighteen contestants from different entertainment backgrounds are joining the show, with a few wildcard entries expected to shake things up.
They'll be competing for the Bigg Boss trophy and a ₹50 lakh cash prize.
The premiere promises glitzy performances and a big reveal of all the housemates—fans can't wait to see what surprises are in store this year!