Vijay Sethupathi's 'Gandhi Talks' now available for rent
Vijay Sethupathi's much-awaited silent film Gandhi Talks is now up for rent on Prime Video Store. Directed by Kishor Panduranga Belekar and first shown at the International Film Festival of India, the movie hit theaters on January 30.
Starring Sethupathi as Mahadev, with Aravind Swami and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles, it will also join Amazon Prime Video's streaming library in about two weeks.
How to watch 'Gandhi Talks'
Right now, you can rent Gandhi Talks on Prime Video Store.
If you'd rather wait, it'll be included with a regular Prime Video subscription soon—no extra charge needed.
More about the film and reviews
Set in Mumbai and running just over two hours, this silent drama explores how money can change people.
Reviews are mixed: Times of India gave it a solid 3.5/5; India Today called it "immersive" and "meditative," while Firstpost found it "silly" and "satirical."
Some thought it was a bit gloomy overall.