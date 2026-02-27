Vijay Sethupathi's 'Gandhi Talks' now available for rent Entertainment Feb 27, 2026

Vijay Sethupathi's much-awaited silent film Gandhi Talks is now up for rent on Prime Video Store. Directed by Kishor Panduranga Belekar and first shown at the International Film Festival of India, the movie hit theaters on January 30.

Starring Sethupathi as Mahadev, with Aravind Swami and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles, it will also join Amazon Prime Video's streaming library in about two weeks.