Vijay Sethupathi's 'Gandhi Talks' teaser drops: A silent comedy with a twist
The teaser for "Gandhi Talks" is out, and it's not your typical comedy—there's no dialogue at all.
Vijay Sethupathi stars as Mahadev, an unemployed grad navigating a world where Gandhi's ideals clash with today's greed, all shown through striking visuals of currency and emotion.
A story told without words, packed with emotion
Instead of talking, the teaser leans on powerful expressions and tense moments—think silent struggles, stolen glances, and ambition mixing with desperation.
Alongside Sethupathi are Arvind Swamy (Boseman), Aditi Rao Hydari (Liar), and Siddharth Jadhav (Thief), each adding their own spark to Mahadev's journey.
Release date and production details
Produced by Zee Studios and more, "Gandhi Talks."
No festival premiere is reported in the source; the teaser was released in January 2026 and the film is slated for theatrical release on January 30, 2026.