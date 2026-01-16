Vijay Sethupathi's 'Gandhi Talks' teaser drops: A silent comedy with a twist Entertainment Jan 16, 2026

The teaser for "Gandhi Talks" is out, and it's not your typical comedy—there's no dialogue at all.

Vijay Sethupathi stars as Mahadev, an unemployed grad navigating a world where Gandhi's ideals clash with today's greed, all shown through striking visuals of currency and emotion.