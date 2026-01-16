Vijay Sethupathi's next with Puri Jagannadh is titled 'Slumdog—33 Temple Road'
Vijay Sethupathi's new pan-India film with director Puri Jagannadh now has a title: Slumdog—33 Temple Road. The reveal came on Sethupathi's 48th birthday, adding to the excitement.
Produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla under the banner of Puri Connects, the movie promises a gritty vibe, with the first poster showing Sethupathi holding a bloody machete and surrounded by cash.
Why should you care?
This film brings together a strong cast—Samyuktha Menon, Tabu, Duniya Vijay, Brahmaji, and VTV Ganesh—and will release in five languages across India.
The tagline "From the slums... rises a storm no one can stop." hints at an intense story and major transformation for Sethupathi's character.
Shooting had schedules as recently as October 2025, and no release month or year has been reported; this one's already got fans buzzing.