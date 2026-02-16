Vijay Sethupathi's 'Soodhu Kavvum' returning to theaters: Details here
Soodhu Kavvum, the cult-favorite black comedy starring Vijay Sethupathi, is making a comeback in theaters on February 20, 2026.
Originally released in 2013 and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the film is being re-released by Sakthi Film Factory with tickets set at just ₹100—a nice throwback for fans or anyone who missed it the first time.
How to watch the film
The re-release announcement confirms a theatrical run on February 20, 2026, but does not state whether it will be exclusive to theaters; the film was later released on streaming platforms.
So if you want to catch it on the big screen (or relive the chaos), now's your chance.
More about the film
The movie follows Das (Sethupathi), a small-time smuggler with an imaginary girlfriend, who teams up with three jobless friends for some not-so-smooth kidnapping adventures.
The film was a massive hit, earning ₹55cr off a tiny ₹2cr budget.
It has been called "a class apart" for its quirky characters and clever storytelling.