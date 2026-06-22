Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM after TVK win

From child actor to TVK founder

Vijay started out as a child actor in 1984 and rose to fame with hits like Ghilli and Thuppakki.

He transformed his fan clubs into a welfare group back in 2009, then officially entered politics by launching TVK in February 2024.

His journey is often compared to legends like M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa, showing how stars can turn into real-life leaders and inspire young people across India.