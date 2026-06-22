Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM after TVK win
Tamil film star Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu's chief minister on May 10, 2026 after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), scored a big win in the April 2026 elections.
TVK grabbed 108 out of 234 seats, breaking nearly 60 years of Dravidian party rule.
Vijay's massive fan club network and youth-focused digital campaign played a huge part in this historic moment.
From child actor to TVK founder
Vijay started out as a child actor in 1984 and rose to fame with hits like Ghilli and Thuppakki.
He transformed his fan clubs into a welfare group back in 2009, then officially entered politics by launching TVK in February 2024.
His journey is often compared to legends like M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa, showing how stars can turn into real-life leaders and inspire young people across India.