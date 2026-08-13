Vijay to headline Muthaiya's rural drama 'Irulan' 1st-look poster

Irulan brings together Mirnaa, Samuthirakani, and John Kokken alongside Arun Vijay.

Ghibran Vaibodha handles the music; Gopinath is behind the camera; R Kalaivanan edits.

Produced by Shanmugavel Pandian (Nethaji Productions), this film follows both Arun Vijay's action stint in Retta Thala and Muthaiya's Rambo.

Their partnership promises a new twist on Tamil cinema's village stories.