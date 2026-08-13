Vijay to headline Muthaiya's rural drama 'Irulan' 1st-look poster
Entertainment
Arun Vijay is set to lead the new rural drama Irulan, directed by M Muthaiya.
The first-look motion poster dropped on August 12, 2026, showing Arun Vijay in a rustic look, classic Muthaiya vibes.
While the story is still under wraps, fans are already buzzing about this fresh collaboration.
Cast and crew named for 'Irulan'
Irulan brings together Mirnaa, Samuthirakani, and John Kokken alongside Arun Vijay.
Ghibran Vaibodha handles the music; Gopinath is behind the camera; R Kalaivanan edits.
Produced by Shanmugavel Pandian (Nethaji Productions), this film follows both Arun Vijay's action stint in Retta Thala and Muthaiya's Rambo.
Their partnership promises a new twist on Tamil cinema's village stories.