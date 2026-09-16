Vijay Varma teases 'Matka King' S02 with script sneak peek
What's the story
Actor Vijay Varma has officially announced the second season of Prime Video's Matka King. The news was revealed through his Instagram Stories, where he shared a selfie from the production office with the show's poster in the background. He captioned it, "At the office for..." and later shared an image of the script for Season 2 x Episode 1: Ek Aur Baazi.
Character reprise
Varma reprises his role as Brij Bhatti
Varma will be reprising his role as Brij Bhatti in the second season.
The first season followed Bhatti's journey in the world of matka gambling, set against the backdrop of 1950s Bombay.
Meanwhile, the first episode of the upcoming season is created and written by Abhay Koranne.
Production progress
Production for 'Matka King' S02 has begun
With the script for the first episode now in hand, production for the second season of Matka King has begun.
The show also stars Sai Tamhankar, Kritika Kamra, Gulshan Grover, Siddharth Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, and Jamie Lever, among others.
The first season was a hit, becoming the second most-watched show in its third week in India in 2026.