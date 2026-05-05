A 2024 film predicted Vijay as Tamil Nadu's CM?

Tamil superstar Vijay 's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) , has made a stunning entry into Tamil Nadu politics by securing 108 seats in the recent assembly elections. The party's victory is particularly significant as it ended the rule of the decades-old Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime. Amid this, fans are speculating whether Vijay will become the new Chief Minister, and to their joy, a scene from his 2024 film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) hints at the same.

Film reference What's in the 'GOAT' scene? In a scene from GOAT, Vijay is seen driving a car with the registration number TN 07 CM 2026. This has led to speculation among fans that it could be a hint at his ambition to become Chief Minister in 2026. The film was released in September 2024, months after the Tamil superstar launched his own political party.

Political prediction Co-star Premgi Amaren's prediction comes true Vijay's co-star Premgi Amaren had also reportedly hinted at the actor's political aspirations. He had said, "I will vote for him in 2026. I guarantee you that Vijay will become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2026. Wait and watch." With Amaren's prediction coming true, Vijay is now poised to become another actor-turned-politician to hold the Chief Minister's office in Tamil Nadu.

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Election results TVK emerges as single-largest party in Tamil Nadu assembly TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly election, securing 108 seats. The party is just short of 10 seats, which has led to speculations about possible alliance talks with parties currently aligned with DMK. These include Congress (which won five seats), CPI, CPI(M), and VCK (which secured two seats each).

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