Vijay will not promote son Sanjay's 'Sigma' citing CM duties
Thalapathy Vijay has chosen not to promote his son Jason Sanjay's first film, Sigma.
At the pre-release event in Salem, Jason shared that his dad wants the spotlight on the movie and its team, not on his own celebrity status.
"My father (#ThalapathyVijay) is waiting for the release of #Sigma. My father won't be promoting my film. I want the promotions to be about the film and not him. I don't want it to overlap. And he's become CM now, so he has so many responsibilities. He's waiting to see what I've done and is very excited," Jason said.
'Sigma' pushed, Sanjay seeks identity
Sigma is a heist comedy starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, produced by Lyca Productions.
Its release was pushed from July 31 to October 2 after Vijay's other film Jana Nayagan came out in July.
Amid all the buzz, Jason said he hopes to build his own identity separate from his father and said he would consider acting opportunities after Sigma releases.