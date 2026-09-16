Vijay will not promote son Sanjay's 'Sigma' citing CM duties

Thalapathy Vijay has chosen not to promote his son Jason Sanjay's first film, Sigma.

At the pre-release event in Salem, Jason shared that his dad wants the spotlight on the movie and its team, not on his own celebrity status.

"My father (#ThalapathyVijay) is waiting for the release of #Sigma. My father won't be promoting my film. I want the promotions to be about the film and not him. I don't want it to overlap. And he's become CM now, so he has so many responsibilities. He's waiting to see what I've done and is very excited," Jason said.