Vijayalakshmi accused of threatening Dhanveer's father at Thimmegowda's residence
Drama in the Kannada film world just got real: Vijayalakshmi, who is married to actor Darshan, has been accused of showing up at Dhanveer's father Thimmegowda's residence and threatening his family.
Dhanveer's father filed a police complaint on October 21, 2026, saying Vijayalakshmi, her manager Nagaraj, and two others caused a scene while Dhanveer was away in Mysuru.
Police have logged the complaint as a non-cognizable report (NCR).
Nagaraj alleges phone threat by Dhanveer
This is not the first time these people have clashed.
Nagaraj said Dhanveer threatened him over the phone, which also resulted in an NCR with the police.
Earlier, in 2025, Dhanveer was questioned about leaked prison videos but investigators had not found substantial evidence linking him to it.
The back-and-forth between these industry names seems far from over.