Vijayalakshmi accused of threatening Dhanveer's father at Thimmegowda's residence

Drama in the Kannada film world just got real: Vijayalakshmi, who is married to actor Darshan, has been accused of showing up at Dhanveer's father Thimmegowda's residence and threatening his family.

Dhanveer's father filed a police complaint on October 21, 2026, saying Vijayalakshmi, her manager Nagaraj, and two others caused a scene while Dhanveer was away in Mysuru.

Police have logged the complaint as a non-cognizable report (NCR).