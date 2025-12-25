Vijay's 'Chella Magale' from 'Jana Nayagan' drops Wednesday

What else to know:

Chella Magale arrives just before the movie's big audio launch in Malaysia on December 27.

Earlier singles Thalapathi Kacheri and Oru Pere Varalaru have already gotten a lot of love. Co-producer Jagadish Palaniswami even called this one "one of my favorite songs from the film #JanaNayagan. A song sung by our #Thalapathi Vijay Anna."

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features stars like Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, and will hit theaters worldwide (as Jan Neta in Hindi) on January 9 with a runtime of just over three hours.