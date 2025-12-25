Vijay's 'Chella Magale' from 'Jana Nayagan' drops Wednesday
Heads up, Vijay fans—his new song Chella Magale from the film Jana Nayagan lands on December 26!
Composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Vijay himself, this track looks set to bring a softer, melodic vibe.
The promo poster shows Vijay with a young girl, hinting at a sweet change of pace.
What else to know:
Chella Magale arrives just before the movie's big audio launch in Malaysia on December 27.
Earlier singles Thalapathi Kacheri and Oru Pere Varalaru have already gotten a lot of love. Co-producer Jagadish Palaniswami even called this one "one of my favorite songs from the film #JanaNayagan. A song sung by our #Thalapathi Vijay Anna."
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features stars like Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, and will hit theaters worldwide (as Jan Neta in Hindi) on January 9 with a runtime of just over three hours.