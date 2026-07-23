Vijay's farewell film 'Jana Nayagan' screenings canceled, theaters refund tickets
Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, had its screenings canceled on release day because hardly anyone showed up.
Theaters ended up refunding tickets after seeing just a handful of people in the audience.
It's a surprising moment for fans, since this was meant to be Vijay's big farewell.
'Jana Nayagan' criticized for weak story
Directed by H Vinoth with music by Anirudh Ravichander, Jana Nayagan faced criticism for its weak story and unconvincing villain.
Even though it tried to focus on girl empowerment, many felt the execution missed the mark.
Fans called it an average sendoff and said it didn't do justice to Vijay's long career, definitely not the blockbuster everyone expected.