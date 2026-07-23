Vijay's final film 'Jana Nayagan' posts strong advance bookings
Entertainment
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay just made his final feature with Jana Nayagan, and it has already seen strong advance bookings in the state.
'Jana Nayagan' producers deny political drama
Jana Nayagan is being talked about as Thalapathy Vijay's last movie before he goes full-time into politics, drawing comparisons to M G Ramachandran's iconic 1978 release as chief minister.
The film faced a delay of more than six months over certification issues but producers insist there was no political drama involved.
Despite the wait, advance bookings in India hit ₹20 crore and overseas pre-sales reached ₹15 crore, pretty wild for any film!