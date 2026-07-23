Vijay's final film 'Jana Nayagan' posts strong advance bookings

Jana Nayagan is being talked about as Thalapathy Vijay's last movie before he goes full-time into politics, drawing comparisons to M G Ramachandran's iconic 1978 release as chief minister.

The film faced a delay of more than six months over certification issues but producers insist there was no political drama involved.

Despite the wait, advance bookings in India hit ₹20 crore and overseas pre-sales reached ₹15 crore, pretty wild for any film!