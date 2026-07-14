Vijay's final film 'Jana Nayagan' reportedly moves to July 23
Entertainment
Vijay's final film as an actor, Jana Nayagan, is reportedly hitting theaters a day early, July 23, 2026.
After a fresh round of censoring on July 14, the movie's runtime has bumped up slightly to just over three hours (183.52 minutes).
Credits honor Vijay as chief minister
The film keeps its A certification for India and will release uncut in the UK. Its opening credits honor Vijay as "The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay."
Directed by H Vinoth and starring Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, Jana Nayagan dives into leadership, loyalty, and public trust, marking Vijay's big farewell to acting as he focuses on his political journey.