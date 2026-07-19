Vijay's final film 'Jana Nayagan' sees ₹2,500 tickets snapped up
Entertainment
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Joseph Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, is already making waves ahead of its July 22 release.
After a seven-month delay, advance bookings opened on July 19 and tickets at one theater chain were snapped up within minutes, some going for as much as ₹2,500.
The hype is real and fans aren't holding back.
Over 10,000 'Jana Nayagan' tickets sold
Kamala Cinemas in Tamil Nadu confirmed over 10,000 tickets were snapped up almost instantly.
The buzz isn't just about Vijay; clever marketing on platforms like BookMyShow and the combo of political drama with Anirudh's music have sent excitement through the roof.
Social media is packed with fans eager to catch this one on the big screen.