Vijay's final film 'Jana Nayagan' streams on ZEE5 August 21

Jana Nayagan smashed records to become the global number one spot among recent Tamil releases, earning ₹321.75 crore worldwide.

The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, and more.

Directed by H Vinoth with music by Anirudh Ravichander, the story follows a leader fighting corruption, a fitting and symbolic send-off for Vijay's film career as he moves further into politics.