Vijay's final film 'Jana Nayagan' streams on ZEE5 August 21
Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, is coming to ZEE5 on August 21, 2026.
The political action drama released in theaters last month after some CBFC clearance delays, but still pulled off a massive win at the box office, even with a digital leak along the way.
'Jana Nayagan' nets ₹321.75cr worldwide
Jana Nayagan smashed records to become the global number one spot among recent Tamil releases, earning ₹321.75 crore worldwide.
The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, and more.
Directed by H Vinoth with music by Anirudh Ravichander, the story follows a leader fighting corruption, a fitting and symbolic send-off for Vijay's film career as he moves further into politics.