Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' controversy: Pawan Kalyan reacts Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan isn't happy with how the Jana Nayagan team pointed fingers at the NDA over their film's censor board delays.

He said, "The Jana Nayagan issue was not handled well at the censor board level. They're blaming the NDA, and that's not right."

Kalyan also warned that taking things to court just puts decisions in judges' hands.