Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' controversy: Pawan Kalyan reacts
Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan isn't happy with how the Jana Nayagan team pointed fingers at the NDA over their film's censor board delays.
He said, "The Jana Nayagan issue was not handled well at the censor board level. They're blaming the NDA, and that's not right."
Kalyan also warned that taking things to court just puts decisions in judges' hands.
'Jana Nayagan' faced CBFC delays
Vijay's film Jana Nayagan missed its January 9 release because of CBFC certification holdups.
The board suggested some cuts for religious content and army portrayal before the examining committee said a U/A (16+) certificate could be given after edits in December.
But after a complaint from within the board, the matter was referred to a Revising Committee.
Other films of Kalyan that faced similar issues
Kalyan's earlier movie OG also ran into trouble, getting an A certificate before reapplying for U/A.
Another film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, had to tweak lyrics after CBFC objections.
Through it all, Kalyan has stressed that censorship should stay separate from politics.