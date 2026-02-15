Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' delayed further; new release date inside
Vijay's much-awaited final film, Jana Nayagan, won't hit theaters before April 30, 2026. The delay was confirmed by Canadian distributor York Cinemas.
Directed by H Vinoth and made on a massive ₹300 crore budget, the film was originally set for a Pongal release this January.
Delay due to pending certification
The movie ran into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with certification still pending.
Producers have now pulled their court petition and are waiting for a fresh review from the Revising Committee.
Multiple versions and OTT details
Once cleared, Jana Nayagan will get a big theatrical release in Tamil, Telugu (as Jana Nayakudu), Kannada, and Malayalam—across India and overseas markets like Canada.
Digital rights for the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam versions were acquired by Amazon Prime Video, with terms for the Hindi version's streaming window reported.