Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' gets a certificate after 12 edits

CBFC ordered cuts to sensitive content

The CBFC asked for quite a few tweaks: visuals of the Indian flag were cut, some religious words and references to TVK sattam were muted, and sensitive scenes (including one with a child being burned) were removed or altered.

Despite all these changes (and swapping out the name Sheela Rani), the runtime is still a hefty 183 minutes and 11 seconds.

Now it's just a matter of time before we get that release date!