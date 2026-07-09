Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' gets a certificate after 12 edits
Vijay's much-awaited Tamil film Jana Nayagan has finally been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification, or CBFC, but only after 12 edits and an A certificate.
The movie was supposed to drop way back in January 2026, but now it's eyeing a late July release, though fans are still waiting for an official date.
Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, this one's got everyone curious.
CBFC ordered cuts to sensitive content
The CBFC asked for quite a few tweaks: visuals of the Indian flag were cut, some religious words and references to TVK sattam were muted, and sensitive scenes (including one with a child being burned) were removed or altered.
Despite all these changes (and swapping out the name Sheela Rani), the runtime is still a hefty 183 minutes and 11 seconds.
Now it's just a matter of time before we get that release date!